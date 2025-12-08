Penticton Animal Care and Control holding hamper giveaway for cats, dogs

Photo: Penticton Animal Care and Control Archer the dog models in front of some holiday gift hampers for his furry Penticton friends.

Penticton Animal Care and Control is offering a pet hamper giveaway for those who might need a little help with their furry friends this holiday season.

The holiday pet hamper giveaway is one now while supplies last, with a total of 192 hampers to give away for both dogs and cats.

"Please remember, one per household, first come, first serve, no holds and you must appear in person to pick up at our facility," reads a social media post from the team.

"If you have limited mobility, please give us a call at 250-492-3801 and we will deliver your hamper."

Their facility is located at 2330 Dartmouth Drive.

The hamper giveaway is made possible by Lucky's Pet Supply and PetSmart.