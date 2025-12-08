'Tis the season for sweet holiday treats in Penticton

Photo: Petrasek Bakery An example of deliciousness at Petrasek Bakery in Penticton.

It’s time for holiday baking, whether you make your own or enjoy something from one of these South Okanagan shops.

Impactfull Zero-Waste Refillery & Pantry is a one-stop shop fo all your baking needs, while promoting eco-friendly sustainability.

“My goal with Impactfull is to make zero-waste living as easy, and simple, as possible; for everyone,” said owner Alex Fischer.

“We want to be thought of as a part of the community, rather than be seen as a super-serious-money-making-business. In addition to the eco-friendly products we sell (be it green swaps for 'regular' items or refillables), we offer things like our compost drop-off (where our customers' cost is only half the real cost, and we cover the other half to encourage composting!), boxes to drop off your hard-to-recycles, a little library with puzzles, books, and seeds, as well as the occasional pop-up event or specialty class.”

You’ll never have to worry about buying too much and wasting product, because you can bring your own container to fill or take part in the store’s refundable deposit jar system.

“We offer a variety of organic baking ingredients; in bulk or our refundable deposit jars. Everyone is welcome to bring their own containers to refill!” said Fischer.

“We have flours (all purpose, almond, brown rice, coconut, and quinoa), starches, leavening agents, sugars (cane, icing, brown, and coconut), alkalised cocoa powder, chocolate chips, nuts and dried fruits, coconut flakes, extracts (almond, lemon, orange, mint, vanilla), oils, eggs, butter, spices, and much more.”

Impactfull sources a lot of their ingredients from Canadian producers and distributors, too.

“Some of our favourites being Umano (a Québécois company sourcing Fairtrade everything for our dried mango, cashews, cocoa products, etc.) as well as Jiva Organics and Leftcoast Organics, both out of Burnaby (for many of our dry goods and more),” said Fischer.

And while you’re there snagging baking ingredients, check out their other products in store perfect for gift giving!

“We brought in some lovely seasonal candles and room sprays this year from All Things Jill in Calgary, and all of our holiday textiles from Your Green Kitchen are always a bestseller,” explained Fischer. “I do always like to recommend a few products we prepare here in-store; bubble bath, bath salts or bombs, our lemongrass sugar body scrub, our popcorn seasonings, or (my favourite) our hot cocoa mix made with Fairtrade cocoa powder and chocolate chips from Umano. We've been selling a lot of shower steamers, lip balms, and bar soaps from Om Naturale in Armstrong, lately, too! But they are popular year-round.”

Visit them in-person at 309 Main St or online at impactfull.square.site

Making something on the boozy-side? The Vault Liquor Merchants in downtown Penticton carries a large variety of product you’ll be drinking in once you step through the doors.

Named in a way to pay homage to taking over the old HSBC Bank space, The Vault aims to support local and Canadian brands while also expanding on international taste.

Whether you’re in to grab “your old stand-by,” or you’re looking for something new, the friendly, knowledgeable staff at The Vault will work to make sure you find exactly what you need while maintaining a positive shopping experience.

The Vault is located at 201 Main St and online at vaultliquor.ca

Not up for baking or perhaps ran out of time? No problem! Petrasek Artisan Bakery stocks homemade goods made from scratch.

From baked goods to lattes to delicious breakfast items, Petrasek works to use local ingredients in order to support the community and is arguably a local hotspot.

And perfect for the holiday season is the bakery’s Christmas menu, featuring a variety of rolls, stollen, macaroons and cookies.

Be sure to visit them in store to try one of everything - you won’t regret it!

Petrasek Artisan Bakery is located at 364 Main St or on social media here.

