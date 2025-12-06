Classic musical “Into the Woods” brings fairy tales to Penticton Lakeside Resort stage

Photo: Sound Stage productions Rehearsals have been taking place since early fall for Into the Wood

A magical local production of Into the Woods is set to kick off in Penticton next month.

Presented by Soundstage Productions, tickets are on sale for the musical ensemble show, held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24.

The story follows a witty and whimsical tale with the combined story plots of Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel.

The show opens Wednesday, Jan. 21 in the East Ballroom.

For more information, including tickets, click here. Tickets can also be purchased at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.