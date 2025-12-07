Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department seeking more recruits ahead of new year training

Photo: Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department Interested in joining the Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department?

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department is getting close to their annual firefighter training kick off and are hoping to see a good number of new recruits.

While applications are accepted all year long, the recruitment process for the team starts early in the new year.

Interviews will be conducted in January, and training will start in February.

"Are you interested in helping people? Learning new skills? Being a part of a community? Then apply today to become a firefighter," KFD said in their post.

KFD practices every Tuesday evening, along with spending several weekends a year participating in intensive training sessions.

"Every member has the opportunity for training in safety and emergency management, vehicle operation, fire behaviour, building construction, fire control, hose and nozzle use, ropes and knots, search and rescue, motor vehicle accident response, ladders, ventilation, water supply, salvage and overhaul, fire cause investigation, communications, fire prevention, and public education," KFD said.

"Firefighters must be competent in operating tools and equipment while performing various tasks specific to each general topic. Our training motto is simple... 'Everyone has to know how to do everything.'"

Applicants don't need to have prior experience as training is provided.

Since the fire hall is not staffed, and KFD has no full-time members, every team member carries pagers and responds to emergency calls at any time of the day or night.

For more information and online applications, head online here or stop by the hall on Tuesday evenings to pick up an application.