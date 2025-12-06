Photo: Mike Biden File photo of a two-vehicle crash that closed the Channel Parkway

It should surprise no one that Penticton’s five most dangerous intersections are all located on the city’s two busiest traffic corridors — the Penticton Channel Parkway and Main Street.

During a presentation to city council Tuesday, Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure, outlined the latest Transportation Safety Update. She said the city has been working to improve safety for all road users as part of a broad strategy guided by existing policies and ongoing data analysis.

Her report highlights transportation safety trends, the city’s current approach, and work underway to advance those goals. According to Ministry of Transportation data from 2020 to 2024, the Penticton Channel Parkway is the site of the most crashes in the city. The intersection at the parkway and Fairview Road tops the list, followed by the parkway at Green Avenue and the parkway at Warren Avenue.

Main Street and Industrial Avenue ranked fourth, with Main Street and Warren Avenue in fifth place.

Several safety improvements have already been made at Main and Warren, including left-turn lanes in both directions and upgraded pedestrian signal lights, Dixon said.

Because the Channel Parkway is a provincial highway, the Ministry of Transportation has jurisdiction over the three highest-risk intersections. Dixon told council that staff have asked the ministry whether improvements are planned. “Ministry staff have confirmed that the addition of a left turn signal on Fairview is sitting with the ministry’s transportation engineers for review, however, they have been unable to confirm or provide a timeline on potential recommendations or improvements,” she said. Staff will continue pushing for action, she added.

Pedestrian-related incidents accounted for six per cent of serious collisions, with cyclists involved in 11 per cent and motorcyclists in 10 per cent. “This underscores the need for ongoing investment in crossings, active transportation facilities and other safety-focused measures to better protect those at the greatest risk,” Dixon said.

There were six fatalities involving motor vehicles in Penticton in the five years prior to 2025, split equally between highways and city streets. Residents are encouraged to report locations where they believe “accidents are waiting to happen,” and the city now has more than 200 active transportation safety requests from residents and groups. Staff assess each request and prioritize changes based on need, available funding and council-approved budgets.

Dixon noted that the city’s Official Community Plan contains a full section on transportation that many residents may be unaware of.

“A few notable highlights from these policies is the prioritization of walking, biking and transit, over motor vehicles,” she said. “Another notable direction is to design the network for daily volumes, not seasonal peaks, as well as the anticipation and tolerance for some congestion as we grow.”

These policies are reinforced in the Master Transportation Plan, which emphasizes extensive community engagement and puts safety ahead of convenience. The city’s Community Climate Action Plan also aims to reduce emissions from its vehicle fleet by 13 per cent next year and encourage walking, biking and scooters.

Penticton has examined the Vision Zero approach, which aims to eliminate serious injuries and deaths through a “safe systems approach ... this approach prioritizes human life and health and recognizes that deaths and serious injuries are preventable,” Dixon said.

One consistent theme is speed. Dixon said reducing speed limits remains a priority because slower speeds dramatically reduce the severity of collisions. “Even small reductions in speeds makes a positive difference,” she told council. A recent study found pedestrians have a 90 per cent survival rate if struck at 30 km/h, compared to 15 per cent at 50 km/h, she said. “Speed is the key design choice for our streets.”

Road design also plays a critical role, as mistakes by drivers will always occur. Dixon highlighted “low cost, rapid implementation approaches” such as narrowing roadways with trees, planters, and concrete blocks. Raised crosswalks and speed humps, which she said cost less than $5,000, are “very cost effective.”

Curb extensions and pedestrian-activated flashing lights are typically used on busier, faster roads, though at higher cost. Lowering speed limits to 30 km/h on most side streets has also proven effective. “These were part of a broader neighbourhood strategy to reduce speeds,” she said.

Dixon said all these initiatives have made Penticton safer. “Overall, Penticton has seen encouraging results in collision trends,” she said. “Injury and collision trends are lower than the B.C. average and are trending in the right direction. However, each incident reflects a potentially life-altering incident in our community and there’s more work to be done to achieve the city’s goals.”

Staff will continue monitoring outcomes and adjusting strategies as needed, she said. ICBC collision data remains a key resource for guiding future decisions.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative