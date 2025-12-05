Penticton's Cannery Brewing hosting photos with Santa by donation to the South Okanagan Children's Charity

Photo: Cannery Brewing Santa and Mrs. Claus will be back to Cannery Brewing on Dec. 7th and 14th

Come on by Penticton's Cannery Brewing to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In support of the South Okanagan Children's Charity, the local brewery will be hosting Santa visits and photos on Dec. 7 and 14, from noon to 2 p.m.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. on both Sundays, with guests encouraged to arrive early to secure a time slot.

Participants will receive a number and can enjoy the family-friendly beverages and snacks available for purchase while they wait to be called up to see the main event.

"Families are encouraged to bring their own cameras to take photos. Cannery Brewing will have a staff member on hand to take photos for you on your own camera or phone," Kim Lawton, Cannery's Marketing Director, said.

Visits and photos with Santa are by donation to the South Okanagan Children's Charity, which Cannery has partnered with since 2017.

"To date, over $6,600 has been donated," Lawton said. "We are so impressed with the work that the South Okanagan Children's Charity does in our region, and we are thrilled to have all of the donations go to support the amazing work that they do in our community."

Families and kids of all ages are welcome to spend some time with Santa. No pets allowed.

"We are honoured to give families the opportunity for Santa visits and photos in a casual environment here at Cannery Brewing. We also know that money is tight for many families, which is why we are doing this by donation. This gives families the chance to donate what they can afford while giving their kids some special time with Santa."