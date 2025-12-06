Former member of Penticton Curling Club suing other members over alleged harassment, assault

Photo: . The lawsuit was filed this week in B.C. Supreme Court. BIV

A former member of the Penticton Curling Club is suing the club for alleged harassment, assault and intimidation from other members targeted at him and his spouse, causing him to leave.

Kelly Douglas filed a public civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court this week, naming the curling club, eight club members and Curling BC.

The lawsuit claims that on Nov. 25, 2023, he was shoved and insulted by one of the other members because he did not want to speak with her.

He alleged that she also falsely accused him of defaming two other members by spreading rumours that they had stolen money from the 50/50 fundraiser.

One of these members allegedly later told Douglas that the 50/50 mix-up was an honest mistake.

Douglas claims that he and his spouse were then physically assaulted by two other members, which led them to leave the event.

He also claims that a week later, he was confronted by three members of the club at a local pub, where they attempted to intimidate him and his spouse.

In the months following, Douglas alleges that he was assaulted by a member when attending an event at the club, and his spouse was harassed.

Douglas claims that he reported these complaints to the RCMP.

He alleges that the Curling Club has "failed to enforce its code of conduct" by refusing to punish members of the club who have harassed him and his spouse.

Douglas claimed that he met with an HR delegation from the club on Jan. 18, 2024, where one of the members was forced to resign from the board.

He alleges that a month later, on Feb. 27, 2024, he received a letter that threatened to revoke his club membership unless he retracted his statements about the two members "mishandling funds and fixing the 50/50 draw" with an apology.

Douglas claims that in May, he was supposed to have a mediation hearing with the Curling Club board and Curl BC, which was cancelled.

He alleges that the club cancelled it and closed all further discussion, telling him any further conversation on it would result in membership revocation.

Douglas claims that he did not renew his membership for the 2025-26 season due to the intimidation from the defendants.

Douglas is seeking general, special, aggravated and punitive damages.

Castanet reached out to the Penticton Curling Club for comment and did not receive a response.

None of the above allegations has yet been proven in court.