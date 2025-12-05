Progress on Okanagan Falls incorporation, including possible name change

Photo: File photo Details behind Okanagan Falls Incorporation are coming out in Spring 2026, says Ministry

Okanagan Falls may learn it is undergoing a name change this spring, as work continues to march forward on incorporation.

Earlier this year, the small South Okanagan community gave a thumbs up to incorporation, which will make their area — currently "Area D" in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen — into a formal municipality.

With that decision came controversy over a potential name change and boundary changes.

The process was put into the hands of the province, leading to an ostensible election of mayor and council come October 2026, coinciding with general local elections throughout B.C.

The incorporation will be the first in BC in 15 years, and the first since the passage of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act in 2019.

It is possible that, as a municipality, the area will undergo a name change reflective of the Indigenous heritage it holds.

The latest statement from the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs is that name of the new municipality is expected to be revealed in the spring as part of official documentation.

In a statement to Castanet Friday, the Ministry said they are "progressing forward" on the incorporation process, with their staff and the provincial facilitator working within the region, including talks with the RDOS and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

They are discussing the letters patent — formal documents for incorporation — and nailing down official boundaries, the official municipality name, incorporation date and transition of services.

"It is anticipated the letters patent will be completed by spring 2026. The first election for the new mayor and council is anticipated in October 2026, coinciding with general local elections throughout B.C." their statement reads.

"The province is working closely with all parties involved to advance this incorporation process and will share more information as this work progresses."