Members of Parliament band together with goal to save Penticton Shooting Sports Association from eviction

Photo: Penticton Shooting Sports Association Time running out on lease.

Time may not be up for the Penticton Shooting Sports Association, if a coalition of national politicians get their way.

The association, which operates on federal land between Penticton and Summerland, was initially informed in 2023 that Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada would dispose of the land on which they operate their range.

They were given a December 2025 date to vacate.

Since then, they have pushed back, citing their importance to the community as a safe and inclusive place to learn to use firearms, as well as a training facility for RCMP and other officials.

Members of Parliament got on board. MP Dan Albas, who represents Okanagan Lake West and South Kelowna, tabled a petition to stop the land divestment, and then this week, local MP Helena Konanz and nine other parliament members across party lines pitched an extension for the association's lease.

The ten members including Konanz were Liberal, Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs, and were all on board.

"The Penticton Shooting Sports Association is too essential to our community to be closed," Konanz said.

"Let’s deliver a bipartisan win instead.”