Toys for Tots to Teens is back in Penticton to ensure happy holidays for all kids

It's a wonderful time of year to give back, and students at local high schools in Penticton are helping to do just that.

On Dec. 11, join leadership students at Penticton Secondary School at the annual Toys for Tots to Teens gift drive.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. that day, pop by with a donation to get a free breakfast, hear live music, and enjoy crafts for kids.

Bring new, unwrapped toys or gift items for a kid of any age including teenagers, or monetary donations.

All of the toys and proceeds will go to families in School District 67, Penticton and Summerland, to ensure no kid needs to go without this holiday season.

Anyone who can't make the event on Dec. 11 can drop off a donation at Pen High now until that date, or use the QR code below.