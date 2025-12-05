Penticton Eagles spend year raising $10K for presents for kids in need

Photo: Contributed Fraternal Order of Eagles Penticton spends $10,000 on Shop of Wonders.

The Penticton Eagles raised a whopping $10,000 for the annual "Shop of Wonders" campaign.

The Shop of Wonders is a pop-up toy store in Penticton that allows families in need to "shop" for free to ensure everyone has gifts under the Christmas tree.

Due to the high cost of living, need is greater than ever for many families in Penticton.

Penticton Eagles members wanted to help, starting to raise money all the way back in February.

They reached $10,000, and got to work shopping.

Canadian Tire, which is locally owned, opened early for them this week, and they spent the money on a variety of items to make every local kid happy this Christmas.



The Eagles are grateful to all their members who participated, and to those who donated.

The Shop of Wonders is accessible by parents on a referral basis through trusted community partners. For more information, click here.