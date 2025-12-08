Penticton urges residents to get collection bins to the curb on time

Photo: City of Penticton Penticton wants bins out on time.

The City of Penticton and Waste Connections of Canada want residents to be more vigilant getting their bins at the curb on collection days.

According to a press release from the city, there has been a "noticeable increase in carts being set out late," which causes operational issues.

"When carts are set out late, it disrupts collection routes and causes challenges for teams working on strict schedules," reads the press release.

"Trucks cannot return once they’ve passed, meaning any waste placed out after this time will not be collected until your next scheduled pickup."

Carts should be set at the curb on collection day no later than 7 a.m.

