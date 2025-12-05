Princeton Mayor sees extension of Copper Mine as 'major economic driver'

Photo: Contributed The Copper Mountain mine uses an electric trolley system for its mine haul trucks

Princeton's Mayor said he thinks the Copper Mountain Mine's New Ingerbelle Extension will be a "major economic driver."

The Lower and Upper Similkameen Indian Bands expressed their frustration with the timeline of the project on Wednesday, saying the project near the Similkameen River are moving too fast, posing environmental risks.

Speaking with Castanet on Thursday, Mayor Spencer Coyne said he understands their concerns.

"We're all concerned about our water. But I also feel that the mine has made some course corrections," he said.

"I always tell people I live down the river from it. So it impacts me, and it impacts my kids."

Coyne said he feels the mine expansion operators meet the requirements and requests that were put out by the bands.

The plan if to extend the New Ingerbelle Pit by roughly 298 hectares and lists the Highland Valley Copper Mine Expansion as a major project, with a deadline of 2032 of completion.

The mayor said the impact to the province is massive with direct and indirect jobs over the next several years.

In June this year, Copper Mountain was acquired by Hudbay Minerals Inc. which owns 75 per cent. Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp. owns 25 per cent.

The mine currently employs 465 people and has an annual payroll of $53 million. The proposed mine expansion is expected to extend the mine’s life out to 2047.

"I feel since Hudbay has taken ownership, they have been a lot more transparent. I can go to site anytime I want," Coyne said.

"It's a major, major economic driver, not just for us, but for the whole province. And I think that needs to be remembered."