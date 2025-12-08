Cruise with tunes through Lake City Lights holiday display in Okanagan Falls

Photo: Josh Heinrich Lake City Lights.

Drive through over 27,000 synchronized lights with music at the Lake City Lights holiday display in Okanagan Falls.

"We’ve grown to 27,000+ pixel lights synchronized to music, with over 60 songs to choose from," said Josh Heinrich on social media.

From 5 to 9 p.m. every night in December, the seasonal show will be at 103 Devon Drive.

Viewers can also listen to the music synchronization by tuning in to 95.3 FM. Organizers ask drivers to park at the entrance to Skaha Estates, not along Devon Drive.

While on site, cash donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation.

For more information and to tune-in, click here.