Penticton Elks donate $2K to local search and rescue

Photo: PenSAR Penticton Elks donated $2,000 to Penticton & District Search & Rescue.

Penticton Elks hosted Penticton & District Search & Rescue for lunch this week, donating $2,000 to operations.

On Wednesday, PenSAR shared the news on social media, thanking the Elks Lodge for its generosity,

"Your support directly impacts our ability to respond, serve, and keep our community safe," PenSAR said.

"We’re so grateful for organizations like yours that continue to show up for SAR and help make what we do possible."