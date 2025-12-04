Stars descending on Penticton for Netflix film shooting locally

Photo: City of Penticton Temporary closures required for film production at Gyro Park next week, including the skating rink

Penticton's Gyro Park will be seeing some temporary closures next week as film crews use the location for a feature film, which may be a Netflix feature.

The City of Penticton shared on Thursday that filming of ‘Winstead & Ruby’ will take place in the outdoor rink, Link Road and light tunnel, all day on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

"While the park remains open, be aware that the tunnel and other lights displays may be temporarily closed to the public after 3 p.m."

According to Hollywood North Buzz, a film with the same working title is a Netflix production and currently filming, with major stars including Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson in the starring cast.

The city said signs will be posted on-site stating that filming is in progress.

"Those planning to visit City Hall on Wednesday should plan ahead or consider alternative dates, due to limited parking options. Be aware that the immediate parking spaces outside the main entrance on Main Street will not be available for public use all day, with the exception of one accessible stall," the city said.

"Work will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 9, to prep the site, so residents should anticipate extra foot and vehicle traffic in the area also on that day, as well as Thursday, Dec. 11, for takedown."

The city reminds the public that the outdoor rink is not currently open to the public.

"Work has begun to prepare the ice, but as part of the process for movie crews, some of the safety boards and netting are being temporarily removed. Until these items are reinstalled, the rink is unsafe for use and will be closed to the public," they said.

The city has set the opening date for family skating (no hockey) for Monday, Dec. 15.

Once the hockey nets have been reinstalled, the rink will open for an alternating schedule of family skating and hockey days, with the schedule and further details to be posted online soon at penticton.ca/skating.