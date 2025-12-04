Penticton News

Man with critical burns found near schools in Penticton

Critical condition with burns

Photo: Casey Richardson Police tape near school district headquarters in Penticton Thursday, Dec. 4 morning.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

One man is in critical condition with burns in Penticton.

RCMP responded just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning and found a man with "significant burns to his body" in the area of 425 Jermyn Avenue.

The incident has been deemed accidental, with no criminality suspected.

"Our officers were able to work swiftly to get the male the medical care he needed with the support of our EHS partner; however, the male remains in critical condition at this time," said Cst. Kelly Brett, media relations officer.

“Our thoughts are with the individual, family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

ORIGINAL: 10:40 a.m.

There was heavy police presence near schools in Penticton Thursday morning.

Police were on scene on Jermyn Avenue in the parking lot of the School District 67 headquarters, adjacent to Penticton Secondary School and KVR Elementary school.

Ostensibly, an incident happened in the early morning hours.

RCMP have told Castanet that a news release is coming soon. The BC Coroners Service has said they are not investigating a case that matches this description at this time.

Castanet will have more to come.