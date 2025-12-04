Landslide warning in effect for Similkameen as rain and snow is possible

Photo: LSIB Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

A landslide warning has been issued by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band Thursday.

In a press release, the LSIB said the warning is in effect for both the Ashnola and Chopaka areas as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The warning coincides with possible rain and snow entering the Southern Interior at multiple elevations. It will be in effect until 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8.

Precipitation can impact slope activity.

The LSIB has said the warning only indicates potential landslide weather conditions and is not an alert.

Those who see any slope movement are asked to move to a safe location and call 911.

LSIB said it is continuing to monitor the area.