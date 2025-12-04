Penticton's Beer Blocks breweries donate $3K from Do Good beer
Craft beer helps the future
Penticton Beer Blocks recently donated $3,000 to BC Parks Foundation from sales of the "Do Good" beer.
This month, the collective of seven local craft breweries donated the funds to help "at-risk and ecologically significant lands in the Okanagan and B.C."
“We always aim to do well by our community — and doing good is part of who we are,” said Alexis Esseltine, co-owner of Tin Whistle Brewing Co, in a press release.
“This donation reflects our shared commitment to keeping wild places wild, so people can continue to explore and enjoy the natural beauty surrounding Penticton.”
Tin Whistle is where this year's Do Good beer was brewed.
The group's $3,000 donation will support ongoing conservation projects, including the protection of threatened habitats, restoration initiatives, and community partnerships across the province.
“We are incredibly grateful for the Penticton Beer Blocks and their commitment to protecting the Okanagan’s natural areas," said Heather Altas, BC Parks Foundation VP of Philanthropy, in the press release.
"Their generosity helps us safeguard special places now and for future generations. What could be better than enjoying a locally crafted beer while knowing you’re helping protect the landscapes you love?”
Penticton Beer Blocks collaborate on a Do Good beer each year, sending a portion of proceeds to a local organization.
