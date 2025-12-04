Penticton News

Okanagan Falls Tickleberry's gifts $565 to AlleyCATS Alliance

Cash for the kittens

Photo: AlleyCATS Alliance Tickleberries presents $565 to AlleyCATS Alliance.

Tickleberry's in Okanagan Falls donated a $565 cheque to AlleyCats Alliance following a local event.

Last week, the alliance brought two kittens to the event, sharing information about feral and abandoned cats in OK Falls.

"The kittens were a big hit with the customers. And the free ice cream and cookies were a big hit with the volunteers," said Theresa Nolet, AlleyCATS Alliance vice president.

"After the event, Kelsey Hoy presented Theresa Nolet, an AlleyCATS volunteer, with a cheque for $565."

AlleyCats Alliance thanked Tickleberry's who have been longtime supporters of the local charity.