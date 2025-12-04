Penticton News
Okanagan Falls Tickleberry's gifts $565 to AlleyCATS Alliance
Cash for the kittens
Photo: AlleyCATS Alliance
Tickleberries presents $565 to AlleyCATS Alliance.
Tickleberry's in Okanagan Falls donated a $565 cheque to AlleyCats Alliance following a local event.
Last week, the alliance brought two kittens to the event, sharing information about feral and abandoned cats in OK Falls.
"The kittens were a big hit with the customers. And the free ice cream and cookies were a big hit with the volunteers," said Theresa Nolet, AlleyCATS Alliance vice president.
"After the event, Kelsey Hoy presented Theresa Nolet, an AlleyCATS volunteer, with a cheque for $565."
AlleyCats Alliance thanked Tickleberry's who have been longtime supporters of the local charity.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
