Penticton News

Time ticking to nab tickets to Penticton's Jingle and Mingle evening

Time ticking for Jingle tix

Photo: Pixabay stock image Time running out to grab Jingle and Mingle tickets in Penticton.

One of Penticton’s most festive nights of the year is coming up, and there are just a few days left to join the fun.

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce’s annual Jingle & Mingle celebration is on Friday Dec. 5 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

It will be a night featuring dinner, drinks, prizes, mingling, and entertainment from comedian Big Daddy Tazz.

Big Daddy Tazz is known Canada-wide for his off-the-cuff and honest comedy, as well as his advocacy work for mental health causes and children's charities.

New this year is an opportunity for local businesses to become an "Angel Sponsor."

"Each Angel Sponsorship includes four event tickets that businesses can gift to a charity, non-profit, or volunteer group of their choice. For those unsure where to donate, the Chamber will match the tickets with a local organization eager to treat its hardworking volunteers," explains the Chamber.

"Angel Sponsors also receive public thanks at the event and on social media—an easy, heartfelt way to lift up the community while supporting a beloved local celebration."

Regular tickets are on sale for just a little longer online here. The Chamber is excited to welcome all to a fun evening that they bill as a perfect option to gather coworkers or treat staff to some holiday magic.

To become an Angel Sponsor and treat a worthy organization to the evening, email [email protected].