Goodbye, tiny homes cash: Controversy swirls in Penticton as province moves on after tiny homes rejection

Uproar over tiny homes vote

Photo: BC Housing A tiny home development in Kelowna: Left – exterior of single-room unit, Top right – interior view of a single room unit, Bottom right – shared dining area for residents

Controversy is swirling in Penticton as community members share outrage over city council's decision to reject provincial funding for a transitional housing project, and the province says the money now goes elsewhere.

At Tuesday's meeting, council voted 4-2 not to grant a temporary use permit on city land that would have allowed 50 provincially funded "tiny homes" units of low-rent, low-barrier transitional housing specifically aimed at getting unhoused people out of encampments and off the streets.

The vote effectively killed the project, since provincial dollars had been contingent on that permit.

BC Housing had previously determined that given Penticton's specific homeless population, including a high percentage of people currently experiencing addiction, a low-barrier or "wet" facility was appropriate. That would have meant substances could be used on the premises, and an overdose prevention site would have been included.

The "wet" nature was a big part of the sticking point for many vocal opponents in the community, and the four members of council who sided with them.

Public disappointment

As the council meeting drew to a close, community members had the chance to speak, and some immediately shared their displeasure with Couns. Shannon Stewart, Jason Reynen, Campbell Watt and Ryan Graham for voting against the temporary use permit.

"So it's housing for some, it's not housing for all? The option that was proposed was 50 tiny homes for individuals in our community, and it would have been set up by next year," said resident Nick Stulberg, who ran for council earlier this year.

"[This was] an immediate, known option for housing for individuals in our community that needed it. It presented itself, with full funding from the province, and we turned it down because of the asterisks and the conditions."

"What expertise does [a councillor] possesses that is above those that he employs that urged him to approve this request, staff in their hundreds of hours, Penticton's RCMP bylaw, fire department, first responders, Chamber of Commerce, Interior Health, industrial associations and nonprofit actors, all who asked you and urged you, with all of their expertise and outreach to pass this temporary use permit?" said resident Tina Lee, who ran as an NDP MLA candidate last fall.

"What do you say to those folks that you employ, that you've ignored today in all of their expertise, and how in your eyes, is that more important than their advice?"

"I started off being very against this, and the reason was because there was lack of communication," said resident Lynn Kelsey.

"So I'm going to ask you, as a council, to really think through your communication strategies in terms of making decisions, I'd like to see you come back with something after you've gotten the answers that you need to get in order to go forward, so please seek out those answers and come forward."

Stakeholders weigh in

Desiree Surowski is the executive director of the Penticton Overdose Prevention Society, and she took to social media following council's decision with some choice words.

In an emotional livestream, Surowski lambasted the councillors who voted against the permit, calling the decision devastating and disappointing, and calling out the fear of a "wet" facility.

"Just because someone uses substances does not mean they don't deserve a home. In fact, that home would help them get well. Nobody will get sober living on the streets, and if you think that is a precursor to deserving housing, you are a privileged piece of sh*t," Surowski said.

"Me and many other organizations have worked really hard to find a system and find dollars so that we can have people be safe in our community. And what those four councillors did today is tell them that they weren't worthy of that."

Linda Sankey is the executive director of the South Okanagan Brain Injury Society, which operates a homeless outreach program in the community.

"I just wanted to let you know that hundreds of hours of planning has gone into the preparation for this temporary use Heart and Hearth program," Sankey told council on Tuesday.

"There's more than 40 organizations that put their effort and their staff time into preparing for today [...] do you think your decision to vote no is a fiscally responsible decision when it impacts so much money from city staff wages, as well as all of the nonprofit wages?"

Coun. Jason Reynen, who joined council earlier this year, said in response "I was more recently elected, so I didn't, obviously, take into account that, so very well put. But at the same point again, coming from the seat that I came in when I did come in, I was given the information that I was given, and this is where we're at today."

The reasoning

Common concerns amongst the four councillors who voted against the temporary use permit included housing first versus recovery first, lack of a clear transition plan into more stable future housing, and opposition from the public about the "wet" facility.

A vocal contingent of the public has made their concerns heard about the "wet" requirement, demanding it be "dry" before it would be acceptable in the location, which is in the industrial area of Penticton.

"[The province] needs to invest in complex care and health based interventions," said Coun. Jason Reynen, going on to cite a conversation he had with Dr. Daniel Vigo, BC’s chief scientific advisor for psychiatry, toxic drugs & concurrent disorders.

"My vote is for help first, real clinical care and a model that protects vulnerable people."

Coun. Shannon Stewart, who was elected in August, said she had to "very clearly represent those in opposition to make sure they are heard as well," while also acknowledging "I think that if you balance all the positives and the negatives, there's a very equal representation of both sides."

Coun. Campbell Watt had concerns about the pressure from the province for funding contingent on a "wet" facility.

"I don't feel right about it," Watt said.

"I'm just, I'm not ready yet to take that gamble on behalf of the community, although I know it's for the community. Our most vulnerable, we are meant to stand up for and help, and I want to do that, but I don't want to be forced into it."

Coun. Ryan Graham said he felt the provincial government should have listened and negotiated more, and should in future provide more recovery services.

"I beg this provincial government to finally get serious about it, and actions speak louder than words."

Goodbye, provincial cash

Minister of Housing Christina Boyle said she is "disappointed" with council's decision Tuesday, and that the money for the project may now be heading to a community that wants it.

"I want to be clear, Penticton approached the province about this program as a way to address the entrenched encampment on Highway 97," Boyle said in a provided statement to media.



“Not only is this a setback for the people who are vulnerable and struggling in Penticton and are in dire need of this housing – it is also difficult to comprehend as this was a city-led initiative to bring the [Heart and Hearth] program to the region."

Boyle added she is grateful for Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who along with Coun. Isaac Gilbert were the voices of support for the project on council.

"We know there’s a clear and significant need for additional housing options and support services in order to close encampments, create more room in local shelters, and bring people indoors and off of the streets. We know that the need for this type of housing in Penticton will still exist," she said.

But the province took the rejection at face value.

"Many other municipalities have expressed interest in partnering with the Province to bring these types of homes and services to their communities, so we will be taking the next steps towards working with those other communities," Boyle said.

"This housing model is helping to build stronger, safer communities in many other municipalities, including in nearby Kelowna where we have worked together to address encampments and help more than a hundred people find more stable housing.”

Whether Penticton gets another shot at something similar through provincial funding remains to be seen.