NDP legislator Joan Phillip facing unspecified health issue, says party caucus
MLA Joan Phillip falls ill
The British Columbia NDP caucus says legislator Joan Phillip is dealing with an illness that requires additional testing.
New Democrat caucus chair Garry Begg says in a news release that the Vancouver-Strathcona representative is "experiencing some health issues" and more tests are underway.
No additional details on Phillip's condition have been announced.
Begg's statement says Phillip will continue to represent her riding while dealing with the health challenge.
Phillip is the wife of Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs president Stewart Phillip, who has been serving in that post since 1998. Both are members of the Penticton Indian Band and split their time between Penticton and Vancouver.
She voted on legislation this week as the B.C. legislature wrapped up its fall sitting.
The NDP holds a one-seat majority, with 47 seats in the 93-seat legislature
