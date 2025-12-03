Penticton News

'A slap in the face:' Similkameen Indian Bands oppose Eby plan for mine

Photo: File photo Mine photo.

The Lower and Upper Similkameen Indian Bands say B.C's Look West plan "forces a critical mine decision" too early.

In a Wednesday press release, the LSIB and USIB said the proposed timelines on Copper Mountain Mine's New Ingerbelle Extension near the Similkameen River are moving too fast, posing environmental risks.

“In the past the province of B.C. has made decisions without our consent. They are damaging years of trust building by the mine, the government, and our people," said LSIB Chief Keith Crow in the press release.

"Key information required in the application is still being received, and B.C. is already drafting decisions. With the right commitments, and meaningful effort from B.C., our communities could possibly see a joint consensus on New Ingerbelle by April or May. January 15 timeline is a slap in the face."

The New Ingerbelle Extension proposes to extend the New Ingerbelle Pit by roughly 298 hectares.

B.C. Primer David Eby's Look West promises to increase the province's workforce, deliver projects faster, and diversify the economy. The province has lauded its efforts in working with First Nations on such projects.

The plan lists the Highland Valley Copper Mine Expansion as a major project, with a deadline of 2032 of completion.

However, LSIB and USIB said the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals released a mines permit on Nov. 21 without key environmental permits. The move reportedly gave the First Nations a December deadline for input and Jan. 15 referral date to decision makers.

LSIB and USIB were hoping to come to decisions by May or June; however, they said the MCM rejected the timelines.

The First Nations groups issued a dispute resolution process, which they suspect will suspend provincial deadlines.

They said they do not give enough time to "review the draft permit, implement critical changes, and make an informed decision that protects their rights and the Similkameen River."

The groups added that the new timeline disregards a 2024 process agreement between B.C. and the Nations, years of relationship rebuilding, and 700 jobs.

The chiefs added that the province doesn't appear to be concerned for bands' process or protection of the water.

“We don’t want to fight about timelines. We want to find ways to solve the hard problems, but B.C. doesn’t seem interested — they want to close the book on the assessment and just get another mine going," said USIB Chief Bonnie Jacobsen, in the press release.

"The assessment is telling us to be very careful on this one. B.C. doesn’t seem to be listening, We have good reason for concern — everyone in BC has good reason for concern on this mine.”