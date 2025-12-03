Penticton News

Okanagan Fest of Ale offering early bird tickets for annual Penticton beer extravaganza

Photo: Fest of Ale Okanagan Fest of Ale now selling early bird tickets.

The beloved Okanagan Fest of Ale will be back this spring, and early bird tickets are now available.

On April 10 and 11, join the fun at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre with beer and cider from all over the province, plus food and live entertainment.



“The Fest of Ale Hopyard will be in full swing, and we will be bringing in spring in style, using the beautiful outdoor space beside the PTCC again," said Michael Stocker, president of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society.

New this year will be extended hours until 10 p.m. Friday night, plus bonus tokens.

"This year, all tickets purchased will come with two tokens upon entry. The weekend passes will get two tokens per day to make sure all patrons can taste all of the incredible craft ales on offer," Stocker said.



The Fest of Ale is run by a volunteer board with "the mission of showcasing craft beer and raising money for charity."

The event, through its history, has raised over $850,000 for local charities.



Early bird tickets are now on sale for $49 for a single day or $69 for both days, available until Jan. 31 when prices will rise.



“Once again, proceeds from the event will go to local charities, so get your tickets for Christmas gifts and know that you are donating to a great cause: beer and charity," Stocker said.

For more information and tickets click here.