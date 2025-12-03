Penticton News

Vigil planned six months after 21-year-old Penticton mother was fatally shot

Six months since sister slain

Photo: Contributed Alexa Knodel was found dead of a shotgun wound in her Penticton home. This weekend, it's time to celebrate her memory.

It has been six months since a young mother was shot to death in Penticton, and her family is holding a public vigil on what would have been her 22nd birthday.

Alexa Knodel was found dead in the north end of Penticton in June 2025. Family identified her on social media, and police told news reporters her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Now, Knodel's brother Ozwald Norris is hoping interested members of the community may join a walk and vigil this weekend to keep Knodel's memory alive.

"We wanted to hold it that day because this is her first birthday since she's passed," Norris said.

"Also just to bring light and a bigger impact to the community and give back to them the support that they've been giving back to us."

When Knodel died, she had a one-year-old baby. The community rallied to help through a GoFundMe. Norris said some of that money has been used for immediate family costs in the aftermath of her death, and the rest is being put into a savings fund for Knodel's son.

Life without his mother has been difficult for the child, but he has family support.

"His mother's passing, her absence, really did affect him, and he's unable to talk to tell us how he feels, but we do see it in his mood and how he just says 'mama 'every once in a while and just asks for her. It's been really hard," Norris said.

The walk this weekend is open to all who wish to mark the loss of Knodel's life, or remember any others in the community who have died in similar circumstances.

"We're going to start it off with a walk from the SS Sicamous, because it was a path that Alexa would walk very often with her son. And so we wanted to incorporate that with just making it a little bit more joyful, despite the sadness, because we need to recognize that these were still people, and Alexa was a very joyous person," Norris said.

The walk will start at 4:30 p.m., with all welcome to join and bring along signs honouring their own lost loved ones should they wish.

There will be sparklers and bubbles provided in Alexa's memory, and then the group will proceed on a walk to the Japanese Gardens for a candlelight vigil.

Norris said it's not just about his sister, but it is also an opportunity to raise awareness about gender-based violence and to thank the community for their outpouring of support when she was killed.

"We just hope to see a large number of people there which shows the impact and how much we just miss Alexa," Norris said.

No one has yet been charged in Knodel's killing. RCMP have been in touch with family throughout their ongoing investigation.

Join the vigil Saturday Dec. 6, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the S.S. Sicamous.