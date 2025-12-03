Penticton News

Penticton show promises toe-tapping Christmas spectacle from rising country star

Toe-tapping Christmas joy

Photo: Contributed Jake Vaadeland & The Sturgeons will bring country-style holiday cheer to Penticton.

Enjoy some musical holiday cheer with "Goodness Gracious, It’s Christmas!" in Penticton.

It's described as a "festive, foot-tapping celebration of classic holiday cheer, down-home country charm, and pure musical joy," with performer Jake Vaadeland and his band, The Sturgeon River Boys, live at the Cleland Theatre on Monday, Dec. 9.

“Christmas is a special time of year when friends and neighbours come together,” said Vaadeland in a press release. “I’m excited to bring back our tour — our program has a little something for everyone, both young and old.”



Jake Vaadeland recently won the 2025 CCMA Award for Alternative Country Album of the Year.

For more information and tickets, click here.