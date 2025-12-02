Shop and sip locally at three special evening shopping events in Penticton
Shop, sip, support local
Celebrate the season with shopping, sipping and celebration at several evenings of local fun in Penticton.
On Dec. 4, 11, 18 from 4 to 7 p.m., the Penticton Visitor Centre and BC Wine Info Centre will both be holding events featuring deals, door prizes, wine tastings, treats and bites.
Santa will even be making an appearance at the Dec. 18 event.
At the Wine Info Centre, enjoy complimentary wine tasting, food and holiday sales on gift options.
At the Penticton Visitor Centre, find more sales plus hot sauce tastings from local shop Beyond Hot, a gourmet hot chocolate station and hot dogs by donation to Critteraid Animal Sanctuary.
Donations for Critteraid to exchange for the hot dogs can much-needed items like extra large black garbage bags, large blue recycling bags, Allen's cleaning vinegar, Tide pods, Nature's Miracle Urine Destroyer, scrub brushes, lickable cat treats, catnip, or cash.
Find a full lineup of each evening's special guests and other information online here.
