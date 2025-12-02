City of Penticton launches surveys seeking feedback on potential expansion of flight services
More flights from YYF?
The City of Penticton is gauging interest in expanded flight services at the local airport.
Currently, YYF has direct flights only to Vancouver and Calgary, with seasonal shifts in availability and times.
Now, the city has launched a short online survey looking at local travel needs and wants, in order to gather data to be able to potentially make a better pitch to airlines for more travel services.
“Penticton Airport is a vital asset for our community and the entire South Okanagan, connecting residents, visitors and businesses, while contributing significantly to our local economy,” said Blake Laven, general manager of development services, in a press release.
“Our community is growing and we see opportunities for expanded air services. Your input will give us the data we need to make a compelling case that we can take to approach the airlines.”
Two surveys are available online here. One is geared to community members and leisure travellers, and the other towards businesses.
Both surveys are open until Thursday, Dec. 18.
