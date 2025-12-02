Penticton News

Penticton council shoots down provincially-funded transitional tiny homes to address unhoused encampments

Tiny homes shot down

Photo: Castanet City Hall in Penticton.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Penticton city council has shut the door on a controversial proposed provincially-funded tiny home project.

At Tuesday's meeting, council voted 4-2 not to allow a temporary use permit on city land that would have seen 50 units of low-rent, low-barrier transitional housing specifically aimed at getting unhoused people out of encampments and off the streets.

City staff have been advocating for funding from the provincial government for such a project. When the funding offer came in this fall, it came with the requirement that it be a low-barrier or "wet" facility, meaning substances could be used on the premises. Some in the community and on council balked.

How it started

When the funding and the project from the province were first put to council in early November, council voted to delay a green light, citing concerns from citizens over lack of consultation and potential community impact.

Information sessions were held in subsequent weeks regarding the proposed Dawson Avenue development.

Also during that time, the Ministry of Housing warned they may explore "reallocating the funds" for the project to another community should Penticton delay or deny, and explained the "wet" requirement for this particular proposal is to make it as low-barrier to access as possible, to get people off the streets first and then connect them with recovery services.

City staff report

At Tuesday's meeting, council heard from city staffers Blake Laven and Julie Czeck, who head the development services and public safety departments respectively.

They, on behalf of city staff, were in support of going forward with the temporary use permit and accepting the provincial funding for the tiny homes, despite public concerns over them being "wet."

"The city has advocated for this program for over a year, responding to public concerns about the Fairview encampment," said Czeck, referencing a highly visible homeless encampment on provincial land near Penticton that has been a pressure point in the community this year.

"Saying no to this proposal could have long term consequences for Penticton. It risks damaging trust with the province and jeopardizing future investments and other critical resources our community needs,” added Laven.

“In short, rejecting the project could hurt Penticton far more than moving forward with it. Doing nothing means the Fairview encampment will continue to grow."

A BC Housing representative present at council also weighed in, noting that the "wet" designation was due to a needs-based study — ostensibly, most people needing a step up to shelter are experiencing active addiction and may not be able to go "dry" immediately.

Council comment

Some on city council had concerns, while others including the mayor spoke passionately in support of the project.

The city's newest councillors Jason Reynen and Shannon Stewart, who were both elected via by-election in 2025, spoke against the temporary use permit that would have allowed the tiny homes project.

They both referenced community pushback, which has been plentiful.

"My vote is not against helping people, making that very clear,” Reynen said, wiping away tears as he spoke. “It's a vote for the right kind of help."

Coun. Isaac Gilbert was on the other side, supporting the idea of housing first. He also stated his support for taking what has been offered, given Penticton's history of asking for provincial help and complaining about "downloading" costs for housing.

"The province is coming to the table and willing to put millions of dollars into a project to deal with an encampment on their land and help us relieve some of the pressure that we have in our shelters," Gilbert said.

"So if we deny this, I hope that I never hear the word [downloading] uttered around this table again, saying the province is ‘downloading,’ because we have now denied millions of dollars into the city, saying that we do not want the province's money, we don't want this program, a program that has been tried and tested in many communities.”

Mayor weighs in

Mayor Julius Bloomfield spoke at length, urging council to consider the ramifications both of saying yes and saying no to the temporary use permit.

He appealed to what drew many on council to be there in the first place.

"The objective is to reduce crime associated with the homelessness and the encampment, and to tackle the mental health and addictions that are within the encampment and within the homeless around the city. All of those objectives were in our election platforms," Bloomfield said.

"We stood up in front of the electorate and said, vote for me, because I want to tackle these issues. And these issues have been a priority of this council since the general election."

He acknowledged an understandable emotional response from the community over “wet” versus “dry,” and location.

That said, he stood firm advocating for this being a wise choice at this time, weighing pros and cons and understanding there is no such thing as a perfect immediate fix.

“The demand is there for a wet facility. That is the trade off. With the provincial government funding it has to be a wet facility, and that is because they want it to be effective. They're not saying it needs to be a wet facility just to be difficult. They're saying it has to be a wet facility because that is what they consider to be more effective than a dry facility at this time for Penticton," Bloomfield said.

"So if we don't do this today, then what are our alternatives? We could go it alone with our own model and build our own dry facility, but that takes city money, or we could do nothing. And I think I know what the results will be if we do nothing.”

He advocated for working with the provincial government, because Penticton does not have the tax base and coffers the province or big cities do.

“We have to impress upon them our willingness to cooperate with them, to get the programs here on the provincial checkbook, rather than using our own checkbook,” Bloomfield said.

Vote says nay

Despite Bloomfield and Gilbert's pleas, the votes shot down the temporary use permit.

Couns. Ryan Graham, Jason Reynen, Shannon Stewart and Campbell Watt were opposed, Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Coun. Isaac Gilbert were for.

In effect, the denial of the temporary use permit for the Dawson Avenue location has also denied the provincial government's offer to build, fund and operate the tiny homes.

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.

Penticton city council is set to once again discuss a contentious transitional tiny homes development.

This afternoon, Tuesday Dec. 2, council will decide whether to grant a temporary use permit to the provincial government for 50 units on a city-owned lot on Dawson Avenue in the industrial area, currently a dog run.

The proposed project would be installed through the provincially-funded Heart and Hearth program, and would see a 24/7 staffed development of tiny homes for up to three years, aimed at alleviating the issue of homeless encampments in the city and funnelling people towards more permanent housing.

It would be "wet," meaning no rules against consumption of substances and an overdose prevention location on site, which has been the sticking point for controversy over the proposal.

When the funding and the project from the province were first put to council in early November, council voted to delay a green light, citing concerns from citizens over lack of consultation and potential community impact.

In the subsequent weeks, multiple information sessions have been held, and correspondence collected. That correspondence is included in today's council agenda, amounting to hundreds of pages from residents expressing both support and concern.

During that time the Ministry of Housing warned they may explore "reallocating the funds" for the project to another community should Penticton delay or deny.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the reason for the "wet" requirement for this particular Penticton-specific proposal is to make it as low-barrier to access as possible, to get people off the streets first and then connect them with recovery services.

That sentiment was echoed by some who spoke at a rally in favour of the proposed project that took place on Sunday.

On the flip side, many who sent correspondence to council in recent weeks shared their opinions about potential increased crime and what they view as an unclear path to permanent housing or recovery.

This afternoon, the decision to allow or deny a temporary use permit is once again on the table.

The council meeting begins at 1 p.m. at City Hall, or citizens can watch online through the city's website. It is a council discussion, not a public forum.

More to come