Penticton News
Penticton Santa Claus Parade lit up Sunday night
Santa parade lit up the night
Penticton welcomed the holiday season Sunday night with its annual Santa Claus Parade.
Crowds gathered downtown to watch the decorated floats and vehicles go by, lighting up the chilly evening.
Local photographer Mike Biden was on hand to capture the holiday magic.
Click through the gallery below.
Photo: Mike Biden
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Capitol cave culture cinemaNelson - 12:09 pm
- 580 Commonage facts onlySponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Possible wet week aheadKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Coldest night warms heartsVernon - 12:00 pm
- See what college has to offerOkanagan - 12:00 pm
Real Estate
2170 Sunview Dr.
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$974,900
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$974,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tonga South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net