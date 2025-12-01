288551
Penticton News  

Penticton Santa Claus Parade lit up Sunday night

Chelsea Powrie - Dec 1, 2025 / 11:24 am | Story: 586976

Penticton welcomed the holiday season Sunday night with its annual Santa Claus Parade.

Crowds gathered downtown to watch the decorated floats and vehicles go by, lighting up the chilly evening.

Local photographer Mike Biden was on hand to capture the holiday magic.

