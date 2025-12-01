Penticton News

Penticton Santa Claus Parade lit up Sunday night

Photo: Mike Biden Santa on scene at the Penticton Santa Claus Parade Nov. 30, 2025.

Penticton welcomed the holiday season Sunday night with its annual Santa Claus Parade.

Crowds gathered downtown to watch the decorated floats and vehicles go by, lighting up the chilly evening.

Local photographer Mike Biden was on hand to capture the holiday magic.

