Penticton has plenty of options for local gift shopping this season

Photo: Pixabay Time to check things off the holiday shopping list while supporting local.

It’s now December - get a head start on your holiday shopping and support local while you do so with these Penticton ideas.

GN’R Alpaca Boutique and Yarn has a large variety of alpaca-fibre and wool items that are sure to please everyone on your holiday shopping list.

“We offer custom rovings, hand spun yarn, and hand dyed yarns by Gail, (and) other commercial rovings and yarns,” said co-owner Gail Franklin Hawes. “We also have lots of knit items like hats, mitts, scarves, and felted items, too, like scarves and bowls.”

Gift cards are also available for purchase.

What originally began as an alpaca and sheep farm in Ontario has since become a quaint shop in Oliver, opening its doors in 2020 and offering workshops from creating felt bowls, to soap and yarn dyeing. Many of the items available to purchase already completed or to be used to make your own creations come from Canadian companies, with “some fibre (being) the last of (the owners’) own animals.”

“My hand spun yarn is unique to each animal, yarn dying allows for one of a kind also. I have natural fibres, and stock the nicest of yarns including alpaca, merino, and silk,” said Hawes.

The shop’s annual Christmas Open House falls on Dec. 13, 14 and 21, featuring free snacks, demos and yarn sales - with easy parking in the area, too, as a bonus!

You’ll find the store at 7171 Tucelnuit Dr., and online at gnralpacaboutique.ca

Did you know the VQA British Columbia Wine Information Centre stocks more than just wine?

From wine to cider to mead, the centre also stocks books, care packages, home decor (think throw cushions, calendars, candles, soap, table runners and so much more!) the shop really is a one-stop for all your shopping needs. And while you’re browsing, why not treat yourself to a tasting or listen to a seminar?

The Wine Information Centre is located in Penticton, at 101-553 Vees Dr. Shop in-store or online at pentictonwineinfo.com

Speaking of one-stop shops for all your shopping needs, the Cannery Trade Centre in Penticton is packed full of local shops offering a variety of goods, from fabric, to coffee, to beer - and with an auction house and vintage shop inside, too!

There’s plenty of family-friendly spaces in the Cannery Trade Centre, making it perfect for families who wish to stop, relax and play before continuing on with shopping.

One14 Coffee Co. also has a pup picture wall - so bring your four-legged friend in, and have them pose for their own spot on the wall!

Be sure to visit cannerytradecentre.com for a full list of the directory, or visit the shopping centre in person at 1475 Fairview Rd.

