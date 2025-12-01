Penticton News

Bighorn sheep receive drug to help protect the animals in Penticton

Bighorn sheep treated

Photo: Wild Sheep Society of British Columbia. Drug trial being administered on big horn sheep in Penticton.

Bighorn sheep in Penticton received a drug to protect the animals from disease last week.

On Friday. the Wild Sheep Society of British Columbia joined forces with the Okanagan Nation Alliance to administer Psoroptes drug trials.

The drug trial is aimed at protecting against Psoroptes Mange, which is a disease that has significantly decreased the population of California Bighorn Sheep in the Okanagan.

"What an incredible day it was for bighorn sheep in the Okanagan as we began administration of the Psoroptes drug trials with this big, old ram," the Wild Sheep Society of British Columbia said.

"We can't wait to share a pile of updates with you all over the coming weeks and months."