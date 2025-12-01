Penticton News
Penticton's En’owkin Centre hosts annual Indigenous Christmas Craft Market
Indigenous gifts at market
Photo: File photo
En'owkin Centre craft fair in 2023.
Penticton's En’owkin Centre is hosting its annual Indigenous Christmas Craft Market this coming weekend.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can enjoy free admission along with a complimentary breakfast and lunch at the centre's gathering space on the Penticton Indian Band reserve.
The pancake breakfast will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., with lunch from 12 to 2 p.m.
The market will see a plethora of Indigenous artists stalls, offering handmade crafts and artistic works, perfect for the gift-giving season.
Photo: En’owkin Centre
Indigenous Christmas Craft Market poster.
