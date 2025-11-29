Penticton News

Penticton Indian Band Chief said “lives will be saved” with intersection upgrades

Chief: 'Lives will be saved'

Photo: Keith Lacey/Local Journalism Initiative A major upgrade to Highway 97 at Skaha Hills Drive in Penticton was finally completed, Wednesday.

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel said “lives will be saved” now that major upgrades have been completed at the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive in Penticton.

Gabriel was joined Wednesday afternoon by members of the PIB council and several band members, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, officials from the Ministry of Transportation and members of the construction crews that worked on the project over the past 13 months to improve safety and traffic flow at an intersection where numerous deadly collisions and serious accidents have taken place over many decades.

Last September, the Ministry of Transportation announced a $7.3 million contract had been awarded to Twincon Enterprises Ltd. for construction of improvements, which will be in addition to the temporary traffic lights installed at this high-traffic intersection in 2022.

The intent of this project was to complete a properly designed and fully functional four-lane highway intersection that ensures enhanced safety upgrades for traffic flow, enhancing storm drainage and pedestrian access, said Gabriel.

“Our ongoing partnership with the Penticton Indian Band is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering strong, collaborative relationships with Indigenous communities,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, when funding was announced last year. “These upgrades not only enhance safety and efficiency, they also bring significant benefits to the community and the many visitors who travel through this beautiful region. Together, we’re laying the groundwork for future growth, ensuring safe and accessible routes for years to come.”

Gabriel said he was very pleased that this major infrastructure project has now been completed as the new and improved intersection will better handle traffic, especially during the busy summer tourist season, and improve safety for local residents and visitors alike.

“We’re here to recognize the hard work that was carried out,” he said. “We want to recognize the Ministry of Transportation, our partners that worked on constructing this intersection and put this in place, including Twin Con and West Hill Aggregates, our own band company and the City of Penticton.

“It is through this kind of collaboration and relationship-building that you can get something done that benefits both communities (PIB and City of Penticton) and the general public as well.”

This intersection has been the scene of many serious accidents and fatalities through the years and discussions to improve and upgrade it have been talked about for more than a decade, said Gabriel.

“As was mentioned, a number of lives have been lost in this very spot because it was so unsafe,” he said. “That’s why we all had to come together and look at what we could do to keep everyone safe, especially during the summer time when traffic gets so heavy as people come in to visit the community.”

Gabriel gave a shout out to nearby property and business owners in and around Skaha Hills Drive who were unselfish and agreed to support this project knowing there would be an impact on their daily lives with construction crews working long hours for over a year to complete the project.

“They were very receptive and willing to work with us to get this done,” he said.

It was encouraging to see senior officials from the Ministry of Transportation make the trip to Penticton.Bloomfield said the improvements to this intersection will improve safety for large amounts of residents who live not only in Penticton, but across the Okanagan Valley heading south towards Oliver and Osoyoos, as well as the hundreds of thousands of tourists who visit this region every year.

“It is a privilege to be here to witness the completion of a project that is long overdue,” the mayor said. “Hats off to the Penticton Indian Band and Chief Gabriel on working with the Ministry of Transportation and the provincial government in putting this together and congratulations on the completion of this.”

The final phase of this project will be the installation of art work that has been created by well-known and acclaimed PIB artist Clint George.

George has been working on the various sculpture pieces for months and is looking forward to the installation early next spring.

“I would like to thank everybody who had their hand in this whole project from the beginning and who got us to where we are today at its final stages,” he said. “I was asked by the Penticton Indian Band to build a sculpture that represented this area.”

It was decided the sculpture piece will feature a larger-than-life coyote and large salmon as they both represent Indigenous culture in a meaningful and historic way, said George.

The sculpture will feature a three-dimensional coyote standing over 13 feet in height, he said.

“He will be holding a traditional, ceremonial staff that represents the Okanagan Nation,” he said. “He will also be holding on to a rope, which will be aiming towards seven salmon that will be behind him. The salmon itself will be four to five-feet long and there will be seven of them, representing all the nations and all the bands in the northern part of the 49th parallel (Canadian border) in the Okanagan nation.”

It’s his hope that many local residents and tourists will come and view the sculpture and read material that will be made available about the history of coyotes and salmon in Okanagan culture, said George.

George said he’s honoured the PIB has hired him to create the sculpture, noting the project is almost completed and he looks forward to the installation in only a few months in the spring.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative