Penticton News

Penticton Community Fridge grateful for supporters when so many are in need

Locals keep fridge stocked

Photo: Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry Donation from Black Market to Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry

Community generosity to keep supplying food for those in need continues coming to the Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry.

The project, which worked in collaboration with the Elks Club of Penticton and the Fill the Food Gap Program to construct the fridge and pantry, has seen only growing demand since its opening in March 2022 thanks to Allison Howard and Dave Corbeil.

Hundreds of pounds of food is needed every week.

Just this week, Black Market Winery took the money raised from tasting fees during the Kaleden Progressive Market for the non-profit and bought enough food to fill up the back of two vehicles full of food.

"We are truly blown away. Michelle and Rob have been loyal supporters since the beginning. We can't thank them enough," the organization shared.

Corbeil said the food is always needed and goes quickly. Donations tend to climb up during the holidays.

"It's just a wonderful time for us. A lot of people dig in and give us all kinds of good stuff," Corbeil said.

Another winery stepped up recently, with Cathy Davison from La Frenz Winery for delivering a huge load of groceries and $473.50 for the pantry.

The Doane Grant Thornton group also sent a $750 cheque this week.

Corbeil said they'll work hard to ration out food that can last longer, since donations tend to drop off after the holidays.

The fridge is located in front of the Elks Club on Ellis Street and is open 24/7 to accept food donations for stocking the fridge, freezer, and pantry. Donations can also be taken into the Elks Club, where they will be put into the storeroom.

The food is free for anybody in need to come help themselves, no questions asked.