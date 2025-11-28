Penticton News

BC SPCA seeking help finding justice for dog left to die suffering in South Okanagan

'Alarming' dog cruelty death

Photo: BC SPCA BC SPCA seeking information about dog left tied up to die in remote South Okanagan.

EDITOR'S WARNING: Aspects of this article may be disturbing to some readers. A blurred photo of the deceased animal appears at the bottom of this article in order to help the animal cruelty investigation.

The BC SPCA is seeking help from the public finding out what happened to a dog left tied up to suffer and die in the South Okanagan backcountry.

On Nov. 21, a grandfather and granddaughter were in a remote wooded area on McIntyre Creek Road near Vaseux Lake south of Penticton when they found the remains of a German Shepherd, and called the SCPCA animal helpline for help.

When an officer arrived, they found the dog had been muzzled and tightly tethered with a thick blue rope to a tree. Significant decomposition had already taken place, and the dog had no tag or microchip.

There were no signs of deliberate injuries or trauma, but it was clear the dog died in pain.

"This was a thick rope used to tie the dog up, and it was given less than two feet of length. It’s clear from the tightness of the knot just how hard the dog struggled to get free. It was pulled completely taut,” said Matt Affleck, regional manager, cruelty investigations with the BC SPCA Okanagan/Interior branch.

“It’s awful to think about the dog’s last moments and the panic of being left alone in the woods to die in this way.”

Anyone with information about the dog which is described as a German Shepherd of unknown sex, or its owner, is asked to help the BC SPCA with its cruelty investigation.

"The level of suffering this poor animal had to go through is something no creature should have to endure. We’re conscious that we don’t yet have all the information about how the dog ended up here, but the use of a basket muzzle and such a tight tether with a thick rope is concerning," Affleck said.

"Especially while wearing a muzzle like this one, there was no chance this poor dog could chew itself free.”

Anyone who believes they have relevant information can call the BC SPCA Animal Helpline: 1-855-622-7722, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week.

For more information on BC SCPA's work investigating animal cruelty incidents, and how to get involved by donating to support its work, click here.