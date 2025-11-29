Penticton News

Hedley resident claims property was forfeited due to wrongful bill from Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Cleanup bill cost man land?

Photo: Castanet file photo RDOS headquarters.

A Hedley man is suing the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen because he believes they incorrectly billed him for cleanup after a major property fire, causing him to eventually lose his property.

Joseph Gauvin filed a civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court this week, naming the RDOS and the Minister of Finance.

The lawsuit claims that on Aug. 2, 2020, a dwelling built on his property in Hedley was lost in a fire, which had been caused by a recreational vehicle belonging to someone else.

Litigation in regards to the fire with insurance is ongoing, but Gauvin's concern in this particular suit is with the RDOS' choices for cleanup on Crown land adjacent to the property.

He claims the RDOS did not clean up his property itself, despite charging him for it.

According to the lawsuit, the RDOS invoiced him for $43.052.23 after the cleanup, "incorrectly stating that [the fire] had occurred on the property, and not on adjacent Crown land."

The amount of the invoice was allegedly added to the property taxes at the end of 2021, "without proper notice and prior to the expiration of any time to appeal the impugned invoice."

Due to the $43K addition, Gauvin says he was unable to pay property taxes and the property was eventually forfeited through revestment.

Gauvin claims that the property was valued by BC Assessment at $186,200 in the year 2021, which "far outweighs" the amount claimed by the RDOS invoice.

He is seeking that the invoice provided by the RDOS be made void and his claims for ownership of the property be returned, along with costs.

Castanet reached out to the RDOS for comment. They said in emailed statement that as this matter is currently before the courts, they are unable to provide a comment at this time.

The RDOS has not yet filed a response through the courts. None of the above allegations have yet been proven in court.