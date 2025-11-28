284368
Penticton News  

Landfills in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen experiencing hazardous weather-related conditions

Chelsea Powrie - Nov 28, 2025 / 3:22 pm | Story: 586610

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is warning most residents not to visit local landfill sites due to hazards caused by heavy rain and melting snow.

"[Conditions] have created extremely muddy and saturated roads and access areas at RDOS landfill sites. Driving conditions are challenging and hazardous for vehicles not equipped for mud or water," reads a press release from the RDOS.

"Do not visit the landfill unless your trip is urgent; please wait until site conditions improve. Staff do not have the resources to assist with vehicle recovery or towing."

Affected sites are:

  • Campbell Mountain Landfill
  • Oliver Landfill
  • Okanagan Falls Landfill
  • Keremeos Transfer Station

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to maintain safe access for all users," the press release concludes.

