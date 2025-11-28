Penticton News
Landfills in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen experiencing hazardous weather-related conditions
Landfill weather hazards
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is warning most residents not to visit local landfill sites due to hazards caused by heavy rain and melting snow.
"[Conditions] have created extremely muddy and saturated roads and access areas at RDOS landfill sites. Driving conditions are challenging and hazardous for vehicles not equipped for mud or water," reads a press release from the RDOS.
"Do not visit the landfill unless your trip is urgent; please wait until site conditions improve. Staff do not have the resources to assist with vehicle recovery or towing."
Affected sites are:
- Campbell Mountain Landfill
- Oliver Landfill
- Okanagan Falls Landfill
- Keremeos Transfer Station
"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to maintain safe access for all users," the press release concludes.
