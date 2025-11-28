Penticton News

Penticton council to discuss rezoning for major BC Housing rental development

622 new rentals proposed

Photo: City of Penticton Site of proposed major 600-unit housing development in Penticton.

Penticton City Council will be pondering a zoning amendment to allow for a major redevelopment rental home project.

The proposed amendment, which council will consider at Tuesday's meeting, would rezone five properties along Skaha Lake Road and Green Avenue West, which are the former sites of motels that were snapped up in the recent decade by the provincial government.

BC Housing is behind the plan for the "Skaha Assembly" project, which would see five buildings from six to 14 storeys and roughly 622 new "affordable" rental units, ranging from one to three-bedroom units and targeted at a range of renters from families to seniors to those with disabilities.

Plans also include a childcare facility and commercial space.

“This represents an important step toward addressing Penticton’s housing needs,” said Blake Laven, general manager of development services.

"The Skaha Assembly project would transform underutilized land into a modern, family-friendly neighbourhood with amenities that support residents and the broader community. It reflects years of advocacy by current and previous councils and aligns with our Official Community Plan and Housing Needs Assessment.”

The first step is adoption of the bylaw, which is recommended by city staff, which would rezone the area for the appropriate land use.

Then, if adopted, construction timelines would rely on provincial funding.

"The city will continue to advocate for expedited approvals to ensure the project moves forward as quickly as possible," reads a press release from the city.

Council will discuss the matter Tuesday. More information can be found in the official council package online here.