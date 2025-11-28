Penticton News

Alleged Penticton murderer in swarming death inching closer to Kelowna trial

Pre-trial for swarming

Photo: Isaac Hayse Jack in a 2022 photo. Isaac Jack is the only person charged as an adult in the killing of 22-year-old Taig Savage

Pre-trial conferences are now taking place for one of the men accused in the swarming murder of a 22-year-old Penticton man, with proceedings having been moved to Kelowna.

Taig Savage was killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2021, and his body was found in a field outside Penticton Secondary School.

The investigation into his death carried on for several years, culminating in official charges against four people, three of whom were minors at the time of the crime.

They were arrested in April 2024 and Isaac Hayse Jack was formally charged with second degree murder in May 2025. Jack is the only one who can be publicly named, as he was of legal age when the murder took place.

Jack is being tried for murder in BC Supreme Court. While the crime took place in Penticton, the court system decided to move the trial to the larger and more secure Kelowna courthouse — a not-uncommon move for high-profile situations.

Jack appeared most recently in court Friday. Lawyers are conducting pre-trial conferences ahead of the anticipated trial commencement date of June 1, 2026.

Those pre-trial conferences will continue in the new year and spring.

Jack is being tried separately from the three others co-accused of second degree murder.

The three who were minors at the time are due for trial in September 2026, also in Kelowna, and pre-trial conferences are underway for them as well.