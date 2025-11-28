Penticton News

City of Penticton facilities offering 12 days of various free fitness activities this holiday season

12 days of free fitness

Photo: Castanet file photo The Penticton Community Centre.

The 12 Days of Fitness is back in the City of Penticton, offering free recreation and fitness activities as December kicks off.

“This is a great way for residents to stay active during the holiday season and try something new,” said Darcey Godfrey, recreation business supervisor.

“We invite everyone to come out and enjoy these free energizing activities.”

The events are free, kicking off Dec. 1.

The list is as follows:

Mon., Dec. 1 – Evening Zumba (6 - 6:45 p.m., Community Centre Dance Studio)

Tue., Dec. 2 – Adult-Only Drop-in Skate (10:15 - 11:30 a.m., McLaren Arena)

Wed., Dec. 3 – Youth Drop-in Basketball (5 - 6:45 p.m., Community Centre Gymnasium)

Thu., Dec. 4 – Sports Mobility & Stability (5:15 - 6 p.m., Dance Studio)

Fri., Dec. 5 – Zumba Gold (9:30–10:30 a.m., Dance Studio)

Sat., Dec. 6 – Drop-in Volleyball (6 - 8:30 p.m., Gymnasium)

Sun., Dec. 7 – Entry to Fitness Room (4 - 8:30 p.m., Gymnasium)

Mon., Dec. 8 – Refresh Yoga (1 - 2 p.m., Dance Studio)

Tue., Dec. 9 – Lane Swim (10 - 11 a.m., Pool)

Wed., Dec. 10 – Cardio Box (9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Room 7)

Thu., Dec. 11 – Step Aerobics (4:30 - 5:30 p.m., Dance Studio)

Fri., Dec. 12 – Public Skate Drop-in (10:30 - 11:30 a.m., McLaren Arena)

As the programs will likely fill up fast, pre-registration is recommended online here.