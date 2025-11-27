Penticton News

Apex Mountain Resort pushes opening day, citing weather and safety

Photo: Apex Mountain Resort Apex Mountain Resort delays opening to let more snow accumulate.

Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton will be delaying its opening date due to lack of snow.

The mountain had been due to open on Dec. 6 for the season, but lack of precipitation has made that impossible.

“It all comes down to safety,” said James Shalman, Apex general manager, in a press release issued Thursday.

“We have received some significant weather events over the past month, which delivered a lot of snow on the top half of the mountain but unfortunately it rained on the bottom half and took any existing base away. Fortunately, we did receive 20 centimetres on Monday, and it has snowed about seven centimetres today. The forecast for the next week looks like it will be less than 10 centimetres total and that is not enough base for us to safely open on Dec. 6."

This November has been unseasonably warm at the resort. Typically, they get snow gun operations going at the end of October or early November, but they are three weeks behind schedule.

“We are making up for lost ground with great temperatures for our snowmaking over the past four days but there is a lot of area to cover," Shalman said.

Businesses on the mountain will have some opening hours for now. The Gunbarrel Saloon will be open Friday, Nov. 28, Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday Dec. 1 to Thursday Dec. 4 and reopen for the Dec. 6 weekend.

The Edge Bistro is open seven days a week, The Mountain Shop will be open seven days a week starting on Nov. 29, The General Store will be open Saturday Nov. 29 and 30, closed Dec. 1 to 5, and then open seven days a week starting Dec. 6.

But opening day on the slopes is to be determined.

“I know everyone is excited to get out on the slopes, we are excited to open as well, but we have to make sure the mountain is safe to operate. The forecast looks like it is going to be an amazing winter, we appreciate everyone’s patience while we wait just a little longer for Mother Nature to deliver the snow we need to safely operate," Shalman said.

Apex is not the only Okanagan-area mountain to push its opening date due to weather. Big White near Kelowna announced earlier this week it too would delay opening day, as did SilverStar near Vernon, and Sun Peaks near Kamloops opened Nov. 27 with limited terrain following a delay from its projected opening of Nov. 22.

Another South Okanagan resort, Mount Baldy near Oliver, is now set to open early on Nov. 29.