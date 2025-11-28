Penticton News

Time ticking down to grab tickets to support South Okanagan kids and take home 50/50 cash

Raffle helping kids at $32K

Photo: Penticton Feedway Volunteers feeding kids through the Penticton Feedway

Now is the time to grab tickets for raffle supporting kids, women and families around the South Okanagan, before sales end.

The Feedway Foundation’s Penticton Breakfast Club and the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation have teamed up to host a community raffle with sales already past $32,000 — meaning one lucky winner will take home over $16,000.

Proceeds are going towards vital equipment for the Women and Children’s Health Centre at Penticton Regional Hospital, as well as the Penticton Breakfast Club, which provides 1,000 free breakfasts to schoolkids in the region every week.

“Breakfast is such an important start to the day that many young people aren’t able to have,” said Johnny Aantjes of The Feedway Foundation.

“We’re working with an amazing group of volunteers to give kids a healthy start so they can focus and learn.”

“This partnership is a shining example of what’s possible when organizations unite for the greater good,” said Ian Lindsay of the SOS Medical Foundation. “Whether it’s helping a child start their day with a full stomach or giving a mother a more comfortable birthing experience, your ticket purchase goes directly to improving lives.”

The Time is running out to get your ticket for a raffle that supports children, women, and families across the South Okanagan. Ticket sales close this Friday at 4 p.m., just before the winning ticket is drawn live at the Business Gives Back fundraiser at the Barking Parrot inside the Penticton Lakeside Resort. You do not need to be present to win, but you do need to buy your tickets online before the deadline—once sales close, that’s it.

The Feedway Foundation’s Penticton Breakfast Club and the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation have teamed up to host a community raffle with sales already climbing past $32,000.

Proceeds will help purchase vital equipment for the Women and Children’s Health Centre at Penticton Regional Hospital, including new breast pumps, baby scales, and delivery beds to improve care for expectant mothers. Funds will also support upgrades to the pediatric playroom, creating a more comforting space for children receiving treatment.

A portion of proceeds also supports the Penticton Breakfast Club, which provides 1,000 free, barrier-free breakfasts to schoolchildren every week.

“Breakfast is such an important start to the day that many young people aren’t able to have,” said Johnny Aantjes of The Feedway Foundation. “We’re working with an amazing group of volunteers to give kids a healthy start so they can focus and learn.”

“This partnership is a shining example of what’s possible when organizations unite for the greater good,” said Ian Lindsay of the SOS Medical Foundation.

“Whether it’s helping a child start their day with a full stomach or giving a mother a more comfortable birthing experience, your ticket purchase goes directly to improving lives.”

Raffle tickets are only on sale until Friday at 4 p.m, at which point there will be a live draw at the Business Gives Back fundraiser at the Barking Parrot. Attendance is not necessary, as the winner will be contacted.

Tickets range in price from one for $10 to 100 for $100, and can be purchased online here.