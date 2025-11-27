Penticton News

Penticton may experience discoloured water in coming days

Photo: City of Penticton Be aware: Discoloured water may occur in Penticton over coming days.

Penticton residents should be aware that water system upgrades may temporarily impact tap water.

"The city is now in the final stages of an $8.1 million upgrade to the infrastructure that supplies tap water to 70 per cent of Penticton properties. These upgrades will ensure long-term reliability and improved service," reads a press release form the city.

"As we work to bring these changes online and transition to normal system operation, you may notice discolouration in your water. Please be assured that this is a normal occurrence during upgrades of this magnitude."

The city says that the discolouration is not a cause for concern. The water will remain "safe and free from contaminants of concern."

Recommendations to deal with discoloured water include:

Start with cold water: Avoid using hot water, as this can pull discoloured water into your water heater.

Begin flushing from the lowest point: Open the cold water faucet on the lowest floor of your home and let it run fully.

Open other faucets: Slowly open other cold water faucets, moving from the lowest floor to the highest.

Run until clear: Let the water run for several minutes, or up to 10 minutes or more, until the water runs clear.

Turn off faucets: Once the water is clear, turn off the faucets in the reverse order (highest floor first, then lowest).

"We appreciate your understanding and patience as we complete these essential improvements," reads the city press release.

Any residents with questions are invited to contact Public Works at [email protected] or 250-490-2500.