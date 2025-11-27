$340K raised for women, children care at Penticton Regional Hospital
$340K for hospital care
The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation raised a whopping $340K at its annual Winter Wonderland Gala.
Held this past Saturday, the fundraiser saw a packed house raising money for vital upgrades and equipment at Penticton Regional Hospital.
Each contribution between sponsorships, donations and auction bids, will go to the hospital's Women and Children’s Centre.
“Seeing our community come together with this kind of heart is inspiring,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation.
"This support brings us closer to ensuring world-class care for women and children right here at home."
The night also saw John Pankiw announced as the 2025 Healthcare Champion. Pankiw has spent years doing everything from delivering coffee machines to hospital staff, to purchasing Penticton Vees tickets so care teams could have a fun night, to funding a dedicated staff room at the Oncology Centre, to donating the Tree of Dreams every December.
"The SOS Medical Foundation extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who made the evening possible, including our sponsors, event partners, decorators, performers, donors, and the many volunteers who poured their time and talent into creating a truly magical night," reads a press release from the SOS Medical Foundation.
There is always more work to be done. For more information including how to get involved, click here.
