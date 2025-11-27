Penticton News

South Okanagan Women in Need Society still seeking sponsors to help families see hope this holiday season

Spread joy in darkest hour

Photo: SOWINS SOWINS could use some more sponsors to help women and kids fleeing domestic violence.

It is not too late to make a huge difference to a family fleeing domestic violence this year.

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society's annual Share the Spirit fundraiser is ongoing, and 15 women and families are still in need of a sponsor to ensure something special — a holiday celebration for the kids.

"Thank you so much. You’ve helped us through the worst time of our lives," one woman told SOWINS last year, after receiving a donation. She had accessed the emergency shelter and then transitioned into secure housing, escaping a dangerous situation.

"During the holidays, she was matched with a Share the Spirit sponsor. For the first time in months, she could create a holiday for her children that felt meaningful. The support she received brought a sense of relief, comfort, and hope during an incredibly difficult time," SOWINS explained in a press release.

"This year, 15 women and families are still waiting for that same chance. Without someone to step in, they may face the holidays alone, trying to stretch what they have to make it special."

A sponsorship or donation gives a chance for a family in its darkest hour to feel hope and joy. For more information about SOWINS, and how to donate, click here.