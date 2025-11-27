Penticton News

Penticton tiny homes project needs to include harm reduction services for provincial funding approval

No 'dry' tiny homes

Photo: File photo Penticton city hall

The community of Penticton is still debating a contentious proposed 50-unit transitional housing site which has been the subject of speculation and debate for weeks, and which the province remains clear will not require "dry" tenants.

Penticton city council was recently pitched a provincially-funded project through the "Heart and Hearth" program, subject to a city-approved Temporary Use Permit for land use at what is currently a dog park in the industrial area.

The 24/7-staffed development of tiny homes is aimed at alleviating the issue of homeless encampments in the city and is not a shelter, as residents would pay rent.

The city concluded its final of three public information sessions regarding the plan Wednesday morning, and the "wet" debate was top of mind.

Statistics echo the need

The city and BC Housing's plans for the project ostensibly stem from statistics gathered from the "point-in-time" homeless count that was conducted in April 2025.

It found that there were 194 unhoused individuals compared to 166 when the last count was done in 2023.

Seventy-eight of those people were unsheltered and 116 sheltered, the latter meaning those who may be staying in shelters overnight, transition houses, detox facilities and the like.

The two emergency shelters in Penticton are at near capacity every day, and some individuals have spent between 200 to 600 days there.

“This [proposed] transitional housing is temporary and intended for individuals who are currently experiencing homelessness or living in the shelter system,” explained Steven Collyer, the city's housing and policy initiatives manager.

“This isn't intended to shift people directly from the encampment into the proposed housing. Participants [would be] selected through a detailed and thorough intake process, and only people who are ready for this type of housing are selected.”

He added there is a bottleneck in the shelter system. People who are ready for more stable housing can't move forward, meaning the shelters stay full and encampments, such as the one off Fairview in Penticton, grow.

Community concerns

Concerns from information session attendees were centred on who will be selected to live in the tiny homes and the requirement for the site to be a "wet" facility which will have an overdose prevention site built in.

The Heart and Hearth provincial funding is typically for "wet" housing — meaning, substance use is permissible at their funded locations. The proposed Penticton location would have an overdose prevention site.

Funding through that program means acceptance of the "wet" designation. The funding for this particular, Penticton-specific tiny homes model is not slated for "dry" facilities, which mandate that residents or renters are substance-free.

BC Housing provided a an emailed statement that said “[there is] clear and significant need for additional supportive housing units [in Penticton]."

The provincial agency referenced the "point-in-time" count, which showed that of the 194 people who were experiencing homelessness in Penticton, 77 per cent reported using substances.

“When we create too many barriers to bringing people inside, it often does not solve the desired goal of ending encampments and providing a pathway to stability and recovery,” the emailed statement reads.

The statement further confirmed the "wet" aspect of the Penticton facility is necessary to the proposed funding.

"Wet" vs. "Dry"

Some of the confusion around the "wet" requirement reared its head when the provincial government announced this past week that Victoria would be getting a new “dry” supportive housing facility.

Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee, who is not currently affiliated with a provincial political party, took to social media to say “If you are being told that it is mandatory that [the Penticton tiny homes facility] is wet, this is not true."

City staff clarified on Wednesday that it is indeed their understanding that a "wet" facility is a requirement for approval of the provincial funding for Penticton in this specific instance, information the provincial government also confirmed.

"The province is requiring the city to make it a Hearth facility with harm reduction services because of the need that was reflected," explained Julie Czeck, Penticton general manager of public safety.

“We do recognize that recovery is a very important part of the housing continuum, and one that we want to see further developed in Penticton as well. So it's not an either-or, it's a ‘Yes and’ from the staff perspective."

The Victoria situation is different, according to Cheryl Roepcke with BC Housing. Victoria has multiple sites already in operation including supportive housing, shelters and recovery locations.

“So that's the big difference between Penticton and Victoria right now, is that this is the only [Heart and Hearth] site for Penticton,” Roepcke said.

“In the future, if there are other programs and things shift, then you know, we will work and shift the operations of it. But for now, that's a need that we see in Penticton.”

Annika Kirk, 100 More Homes strategy coordinator, said Penticton does have three other recovery-centred facilities for those who are ready for the opportunity to enter into a recovery program, which may lead to dry housing in the future.

The tiny homes project is meant to be low barrier, with getting people off the streets as the first goal and helping with services moving forward.

BC Housing explains

Whether Penticton allows the temporary use permit and accepts the BC Housing funding remains to be seen, but the purpose of recent information sessions has been to share details.

“The proposed site will include overdose prevention services, where people who do use substances can do so safely, thus ensuring resident wellbeing and reducing the load on the city’s emergency services. The overdose prevention services will be accessible to residents only and will not be open to the public," reads a statement from BC Housing.

“BC Housing and its operators do not provide safe supply or illegal substances to residents.”

This was echoed again by representatives in the Penticton public information session when questioned about safe supply.

Penticton Area Overdose Prevention Society executive director Desiree Surowski, told Castanet the most successful way to implement harm reduction is through housing and community.

“With housing and community, people's substance use will immediately reduce, and then we can focus on those treatment modalities and getting them to the right spaces,” she said.

“But a person cannot focus on treatment goals when they're focused on where they're going to sleep and where they're going to eat.”

Keeping eyes out

Sgt. Andrew Bayliss with the Penticton RCMP said their members will be attending the tiny homes facility once a day with the Integrated Crisis Response Team.

Formerly known as "Car 40," the now-renamed mobile ICRT pairs cops with specially-trained nurses responding to calls traditionally directed to police that may not actually be criminal in nature — for example, mental health and addiction challenges.

They will also be keeping watch on criminal activity.

“If they observe any stolen items there, they will deal with that and those people at that time. However, I do believe that the facility has some strict protocols around what residents can actually bring into the site as well,” Bayliss said.

Roepcke said staff will also be doing multiple checks around the site each day.

“Our tenants bring in items, staff do have some control over that, and [for example] they will check if it's a bike that belongs to the individual. If not, they would connect with the RCMP,” she said.

Decision time looms

City council will be discussing the approval of the tiny homes temporary use permit on Tuesday Dec. 2, after visiting a similar site in Kelowna and having had further discussions with BC Housing.

The Penticton Public Safety Advisory Committee has given their support to the proposal.