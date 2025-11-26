Penticton News

Two deer shot and abandoned near Princeton home

Two deer shot and left

Photo: Contributed One of two deer shot and abandoned off Balck Mine Road in Princeton.

Two deer have reportedly been shot and abandoned near a Princeton home this week.

On Monday around 7:30 p.m., Ron Slack and his son were watching TV off Black Mine Road when they heard around five gun shots.

Slack said his son jumped in his vehicle and followed a man in a truck to Princeton's gravel pit. His son thought the man could be intoxicated so he didn't pursue further.

The next day, Slack found two doe shot and wholly abandoned about three kilometres from Highway 3.

"The raven showed me where the deer were and shot. They weren't very far off the road," Slack said.

Earlier in October, the LSIB reported several deer had been shot and left without being harvested overnight.