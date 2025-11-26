Penticton News

Penticton committee with focus on urban deer problem kicks off

Urban deer in focus

Photo: FIle photo Penticton urban deer management policy in the works.

An urban deer committee has kicked off in Penticton, aimed at formulating potential responses to the increasing issue of nuisance deer in the community.

At a meeting this spring, council heard a presentation from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship which outlined potential options for deer management, including discussions around culling, trapping, fencing, and relocation — the last of which is no longer a viable option due to the threat of spreading Chronic Wasting Disease to ungulate populations both domestic and wild.

Council then voted to have staff put together terms of reference for establishing an urban deer management committee.

That committee, which includes a mix of citizens, relevant government staff, a BC SPCA expert and Coun. Jason Reynen, met for the first time on Wednesday.

“I’ve presented on this topic to council before, but we've never really had an urban deer management strategy,” said Blake Laven, city manager of development services.

Reynen, the council liaison, said he was happy for the opportunity to sit on the community and “hopefully come up some solutions that we can bring to council and then get approved.”

The plan is to meeting roughly monthly, with the first few focused on delegations from other communities and experts, followed by deer counts in the spring, then strategy development workshops.

At the end of it all, the goal is a finalized strategy for presentation to council with recommendations in the summer.

“We'll try to develop policies. What's important to include in the strategy? Are there any recommendations we want to do? And this will evolve a little bit as as we go on,” Laven said.

“That's the general work plan, open to any suggestions. It is fluid."

The committee will meet again in the new year to get started.